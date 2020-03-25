Pauline South, Central reconnect with students through teacher parade

Teachers in the Auburn-Washburn district continued their tours while the coronavirus has school buildings closed.

The staff from Pauline Central and Pauline South schools took to the streets to see their students.

More than 70 of them decked out their cars and made a drive through seven neighborhoods where their students live.

"They're missing school, they're missing being here,” Pauline South’s principal Chris Holman said. “The adults are as well, so I'm hoping it's a way to emotionally connect."

The school also used the day to return the student's materials to them so they can continue their education online.