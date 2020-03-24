Pauline Central grab and go lunches expanding to other schools

“We’re trying to fill the gap and help any way we can” said Martin Weishaar with Pauline Central

Just because school isn’t in session doesn’t mean Pauline Central will let their kids go hungry.

“Starting on day one of the the Pauline School closure, we were able to provide breakfast lunch and food to go for students and I think we’ve been doing about six hundred meals a day”

It’s not just their own students that they’re providing for.

“I’m excited to announce that starting tomorrow we’ll be adding Auburn Elementary and Washburn Rural High school starting tomorrow and that’ll be from 10:30 to noon and I believe those are grab and go so people can pull up curbside and just pick those up”

It’s not just lunches that the school is providing for students, martin Weishaar with Pauline Central says they are looking to provide other services as well.

“The other things we’re looking at is additional ways we can meet the student’s needs and I think that at this point a plan to get us to the end of the school year, there is considerations on the table and we’ll let parents know as soon as we come up with other ways but right now we’re getting creative and trying to figure out a way to get those services and supplies and meals to students.”

Grab and go meals are available free of charge to any child age 1 to 18 from any of these drive-up locations.

Washburn Rural High School – 10:30 am-Noon

Auburn Elementary (810 N Commercial St, Auburn) – 10:30 am-Noon

Pauline Central (6625 SW Westview Rd) – 9:00-10:30 am.

Indian Hills Elementary (7445 SW 29th St) – 10:30 am-Noon (starts Thursday, March 26)

Wanamaker Elementary (6630 SW 10th Ave) – 10:30 am-Noon (anticipated start sometime during the week of March 30)

Jay Shideler (4948 SW Wanamaker Rd) – 10:30 am-Noon (anticipated start sometime during the week of March 30)

