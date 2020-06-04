Pastor has discussion with young people

A local pastor led a group discussion on the statehouse lawn about implementing change in the Topeka community.

Pastor Gregory Bland, Jr., of New Life Deliverance Center, spoke with local black leaders, and young people who took part in recent protests. He wanted to bring people of different races and ages together for a conversation, which he recorded for others to see.

"We want to have a candid conversation where they are not being censored, where they feel they can voice their opinion, so that they're able to have their voices be heard, so people can understand why they're mad, why they're upset, why they're angry," Bland said.

A "Unity in the Community" prayer walk is set for June 20 starting at 12th and Washington and concluding at Evergy Plaza. Police, community and faith leaders plan to participate.