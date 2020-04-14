Partial floor collapse at Hale Library, two with minor injuries

A small section of Hale Library's 3rd floor collapsed Tuesday morning around 9:17 am.

The 20 foot by 20 foot section of the third floor, which collapsed onto the second floor, was a section of new floor being poured by the contractors.

Two non-K-State employees to received minor injuries in the incident, they were evaluated by Riley County EMS and returned to work shortly after the incident.

K-State Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS, all responded to the call.