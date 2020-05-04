Part of Interstate 70 shut down after storm hits power lines

A section of Interstate 70 between Manhattan and Wamego was closed Monday after a storm packing strong winds blew down power lines, the Kansas State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said the interstate could be closed for most of Monday afternoon while crews repair and replace the power poles. Winds also blew down a power line on Kansas 177 just south of interstate 70, closing a section of that highway.

Winds also toppled a semi-trailer truck about 2 miles east of Silver Lake on U.S. 24 in Shawnee County. The driver was not injured.

The winds reached up to 70 mph as it moved from Manhattan east into the Kansas City metro region. Thousands of people were left without power and there were reports of downed trees and some damaged outbuildings, but no reports of serious injuries.