Parks and Rec remain closed in Shawnee Co. during Phase 1, places of worship may open

The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team has issued new guidance about what can and can't be open during Phase One when reopening community businesses and organizations.

According to a news release, Parks + Recreation facilities will remain closed. That includes Community Centers/Wellness

Centers, Organized sports and venues, Summer Camps, Recreation programs, Swimming pools, Old Prairie Town buildings, Rental facilities (including shelters), Outdoor Entertainment, Venues/Events, Playgrounds, Outdoor restrooms, Senior Centers, Splash Pads, Beaches.

Things that are open:

- Community Gardens: Open with appropriate social distancing by assigned 2-hour work window, masks and gloves recommended for all, no shared tools.

- Marinas: Marinas open with mass gathering restrictions and social distancing.

- Courts and Skate Parks: Open but limited to non-contact activities with a limit of 10 people and adequate social distancing.

- Dog Park: Open but limited to non-contact activities with a limit of 10 people and adequate social distancing. Follow posted guidance.

They also said churches and places of worship are allowed to open as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

Elective surgery is also allowed, including dental offices.