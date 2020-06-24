Parks Department dedicated employee retires

Darrell Stewart from the City of Topeka Parks and Recreation Department and Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is retiring.

The City of Topeka and Shawnee County Parks and Recreation departments are saying goodbye to Darrell Stewart, a dedicated employee for over 30 years.

The Parks departments say they are holding a retirement reception for Stewart on Thursday, June 25, from 2:30 – 5:30 at the Lake Shawnee Event Center at Bettis Family Sports Complex.

The departments say during his 31 years he held various roles, but is most prominently known for his roles running the Hillcrest Community Center and as Community Outreach Manager for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

Stewart says his philosophy is the more time he could get kids to spend in the community center doing something productive, the less time they would spend on the street doing things they shouldn’t be doing.

Stewart worked with the neighborhood community to bring improvements to Hillcrest Park, which now features the community’s outdoor fitness equipment, a futsal court, new playground equipment, new security lighting and upgrades to the Hillcrest Pool as well as the current renovation of the entrance and front lobby of the community center according to the Parks departments.

Stewart says he has been on his own since he was 15 years old and his mother passed away, he put himself through high school by working at Jostens Publishing at night and going to school during the day. Stewart and his wife have fostered 75 children over a 32 year period.

The Parks departments say Stewart received the Safe Streets Champion of Character Award in 2017.

