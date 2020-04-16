Parents growing frustrated with online schooling

With schooling happening online, a lot of complications, and frustrations, can arise.

A lot of parents are concerned with the workload their students are getting and the amount of sites and logins they are forced to keep track of.

We have received several complaints from frustrated parents, including one from USD 113 that says her daughter is "brought to tears everyday by the difficulty and mass failure of the districts with not having cohesive and understandable online sites and assignments."

We have sent comments like that straight to the Kansas Department of Education, who say they are going to look into the issues.