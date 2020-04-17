Parent offers positive perspective on online schooling experience

After our story about parents' frustrations with online schooling, one parent reached out to us with a different perspective on the situation.

A parent with three children in USD 113 schools says the districts' teachers have been very helpful and responsive.

"Our principals and superintendent have done a wonderful job of giving support to parents, students, and teachers the past few weeks. They have provided online information and welcomed feedback from parents. Even those that don't normally give much communication have stepped up their game with weekly emails and links."

Governor Kelly closed school buildings in mid-March, and parent sand educators have shifted to online learning since.