Pandemic not expected to delay property tax deadline

The coronavirus pandemic does not appear to be delaying the quickly approaching May 10 deadline for Kansas property taxes.

Kansas believes delaying property tax deadlines is more of a local government decision, said Zach Fletcher, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Revenue.

“Property taxes collected at the local and county level help fund critical functions like public safety and schools,” Fletcher told the Lawrence Journal-World. “The governor cannot unilaterally change property tax structures or payments in general, and would not be inclined to cut critical funding sources during a prolonged public health emergency.”

Some property owners questioned why the state pushed back its state income tax deadline, but not for property taxes

Judy Paley, who owns several Lawrence buildings that she rents out to businesses, said the impending deadline is a “nightmare” that is piling up on other expenses.

But Kathy Johnson, executive director of finance for the Lawrence school district, said the district is relying on the incoming property taxes so it can finish paying its current budget and close out its fiscal year at the end of June.

“This would cause significant cash flow problems if delays were to occur,” Johnson told the newspaper.