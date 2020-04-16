Pair of chases lead to overnight arrests in Topeka

Two overnight chases -- one by foot, the other by car-- lead to a pair of arrests early Thursday in Topeka.

In the first chase, police responded to an alarm at 2:31 a.m. at Topeka Lutheran School, 701 S.W. Roosevelt.

Topeka police Lt. Ron Ekis says when officers arrived, they spotted a person running from the building. A foot chase ensued and that individual was captured arond 2:47 a.m. in the 600 block of S.W. MacVicar, about three blocks west of where the break-in occurrred..

It was the second time in just over a month that officers responded to Topeka Lutheran School in connection with a burglary alarm. On March 5, burglars entered the building, stole property and caused extensive damage.

The other chase began at 3:29 a.m. in the 5200 block of S.W. Burlingame Road when a Shawnee County sheriff's deputy attempted to make a car stop, authorities said.

The car that was being stopped then sped away, leading to a pursuit that ended abut eght mintes later at 3:37 a.m. in the 4000 block of S.W. 35th Terrace. At least one person was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.