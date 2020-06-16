Pair of Wildcats on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

K-State's Michael Bishop and Darren Sproles are among 78 names on the ballot to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2021, the National Football Foundation announced Tuesday.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted,” NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game."

As a Wildcat, Bishop was named 1997 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the year, the 1998 Davey O'Brien Award winner and the 1998 Heisman Runner-Up. The quarterback led K-State to their first-ever No. 1 national ranking during the second of his two seasons in Manhattan. He holds the school's season passing efficiency record and ranks second in season total offense at 3,592 yards. Bishop's 88-percent winning clip is the best mark in school history.

Sproles, an Olathe, Kansas product, was named a First Team All-American in 2003 and earned All-Big 12 selections three times at K-State. When he graduated, he held 28 school records — 21 of them still stand. Sproles rushed for 4,979 career yards, nearly 2,000 yards more than the player in second place. He finished fifth in the 2003 Heisman Trophy voting and third in the Associated Press Player of the Year voting that same season, and was a three-time All-American.

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced sometime in early 2021.