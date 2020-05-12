PT's Coffee College Hill location closes

PT’s Coffee has some sad news for its College Hill café regulars. As of Tuesday, May 12, the College Hill café will not be reopening.

The decades old institution says that this is not goodbye necessarily and has teased at new plans for Topeka in the works.

“We miss all of you, but please know this is not goodbye,” says the coffee shop. “This is merely the start of a new chapter.”

There should be no worries for the Wheatfield Village location, the shop is determined to continue to serve the Topeka area for many more years.

“With the change in the environment for dining service we felt it made sense to focus our attention to our location that had both dining and drive thru service,” says Fred Polzin, co-owner of PT’s Coffee. “We loved the location at College Hill but had seen our pre-virus sales drop in March and felt it was the best business decision.”

PT’s Coffee wants to wish everyone well and to remind them to shop local during the COVID-19 pandemic.

