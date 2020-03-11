POTUS announces 30-day travel ban from Europe to U.S.

In an address from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump announced precautions to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Top among them: he is suspending all travel from Europe to U.S. for the next 30 days, effective Friday at midnight. President Trump also said officials will review the restrictions as the situation progresses, and could lift them early.

In his comments, President Trump blamed the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.

The President said the restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom, and there could be certain case-by-case exceptions.

Trump says “we are marshalling the full power” of the government and private sector to protect the American people.

The President also outlined talks with insurers to waive all co-payments for coronavirus treatments, and support for workers who may need to take time off.

He also directed the Small Business Administration to provide financial support to companies in states affected by the virus through low-interest loans. He will ask Congress for $50 million in additional funding for the program to do so.

In addition, the President asked to defer tax payments for three months for certain people and businesses impacted by the outbreak.

Congress, for its part, has unveiled a multibillion-dollar aid package that is expected to be voted on by the House as soon as Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases of the infection tops 1,000 in the U.S. and the World Health Organization has declared the global crisis is now a pandemic.

