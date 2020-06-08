PEUC applications open for Kansas residents

The Kansas Department of Labor has launched applications for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation says Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia.

The PEUC is a federal extension of benefits of up to 13 weeks of those who have exhausted their state unemployment benefits says the Secretary. She says that the program will be available for up to 13 weeks until Dec. 26, 2020.

A release from the Department says that other eligibility requirements include the applicant must be able to work, be available for work and seeking work. The work search is currently waived for all claimants due to the impact of COVID-19 says Garcia.

The additional $600 weekly payment added to eligible claimant’s weekly benefit amount will also apply and be available until July 25 says the release.

The Department says that before applicants can be approved for PEUC that they must have exhausted all of their benefits before filing the application and that the applications should start being processed this week.

The Department also says that applicants that work out of state, have federal or military employment, worked for a railroad or applied for benefits in another state within the last year will need to call the Call Center.

“With the successful launch of PEUC this past weekend, KDOL now has all federal programs up and running,” says García. “Our IT department can now focus on adding functionality in these programs. We are grateful for the understanding and patience that Kansans have shown our agency as we worked through this process.”

PEUC applications can be filed online at the Get Kansas Benefits website.

