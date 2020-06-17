Owner of Manhattan restaurant bound over on 26 child sex counts

The longtime owner of a Manhattan restaurant has been bound over on 26 charges of sexual abuse against minors, KMAN Radio reports.

Arraignment is scheduled for July in Riley County District Court for Robert Iacobellis, 62, the owner of Bob’s Diner.

Charges range from aggravated indecent liberties to rape and sodomy.

KMAN reports that 24 of the counts carry a life sentence.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Riley County District Court, three victims testified that Iacobellis touched, fondled or sexually assaulted them on numerous occasions, sometimes when they were as young as 7 years old, KMAN reports.

Iacobellis will be tried on 16 counts against the first victim, including charges of rape and sodomy; six counts of aggravated indecent liberties against a second victim; and four counts against a third victim.

During testimony at Tuesday's preliminary hearing, one of the victims alleged the abuse began when her mother -- who is a former weekend employee at Bob’s Diner -- had Iacobellis watch her while she went to work. That victim alleged the abuse continued until January 2019.

Judge William Malcolm found enough probable cause from the testimony to proceed to trial.

Iacobellis was arrested in August 2019. An amended complaint listed 130 total charges against the three alleged victims.

Iacobellis will be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. July 6 with Judge Kendra Lewison presiding.

According to KMAN, Iacobellis remains jailed on a $400,000 bond.