Overnight fire causes $17,000 damage to North Topeka residence

An overnight kitchen fire caused an estimated $17,000 damage to a residence in North Topeka.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. at a home at 1325 N.W. Jackson.

First-arriving crews found smoke coming from the rear of the single-story residence.

Firefighters made a quick knock-down, and a search found no one was inside.

A preliminary investigation determined the blaze was accidental.

Of the estimated $17,000 loss, $12,000 was to the structure and $5,000 with its contents, according to Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison.

No injuries were reported.

The Kansas Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross was among the agencies responding to the scene.