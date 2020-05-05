Over 500 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Lansing

Continued testing on inmates at Lansing prison found another 171 positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday’s update brings the total number of inmates found with the virus to 551.

88 staff also are infected.

The Kansas Department of Corrections began testing all inmates and staff over the weekend. They expect the process to continue all week.

Last week, tests on all inmates in a dorm-style unit found more than 70% of them positive for coronavirus, even though none had shown any symptoms.