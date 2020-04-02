Over 36,000 pounds of food given for free

People lined up this morning for a little help with food during the COVID-19 pandemic

Town and Country Christian Church and Harvesters teamed up for the distribution at the KNI grounds in Topeka.

They gave away 36,000 pounds of fresh food for free.

They say many people need a hand right now -- with many jobs losses due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The distribution was done drive-through style to keep everyone safe.

"All you need to do is be here and tell us you need the food and it's yours." Food drive volunteer Kathy Deitering said. "And so all these people here, they're packing it up so that we can put it in the cars. Nobody ever has to get out of the car. They just drive through and people put it in and they're gone."

Food distribution at this location takes place once a month.