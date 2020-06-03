Over 220 deaths and almost 10,200 COVID-19 cases in Kansas

Kansas has reached over 220 deaths and almost 10,170 cases of COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated the COVID-19 count numbers by county today, June 3.

There are now 222 deaths, five more from Monday, June 1, and 10,170 positive cases of COVID-19, 159 more people than Monday.

County breakdown is as follows:

Anderson – 1

Atchison – 22

Barber – 1

Barton – 44

Bourbon – 8

Brown – 6

Butler – 39

Chase – 3

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 10

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 32

Clay – 5

Cloud – 5

Coffey – 50

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 15

Crawford – 6

Dickinson – 5

Doniphan – 18

Douglas – 67

Edwards – 5

Ellis – 11

Ellsworth – 2

Finney – 1,478

Ford – 1,804

Franklin – 35

Geary – 18

Gove – 1

Grant – 17

Gray – 22

Greenwood – 9

Hamilton – 22

Harper – 2

Harvey – 13

Haskell – 22

Hodgeman – 5

Jackson – 101

Jefferson – 22

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 893

Kearny – 45

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 22

Lane – 4

Leavenworth – 1,097

Linn – 10

Lyon – 425

Marion – 7

McPherson – 29

Meade – 31

Miami – 8

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 19

Morris – 5

Morton – 6

Nemaha – 19

Neosho – 2

Ness – 3

Norton – 2

Osage – 8

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 4

Pawnee – 2

Phillips – 2

Pottawatomie – 29

Pratt – 2

Reno – 51

Republic – 4

Rice – 4

Riley – 66

Rooks – 7

Saline – 30

Scott – 14

Sedgwick – 598

Seward – 885

Shawnee – 336

Sheridan – 2

Sherman – 7

Smith – 2

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 9

Stevens – 29

Sumner – 8

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 31

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

Wyandotte – 1,457

For more information visit the KDHE website.