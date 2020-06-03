Over 220 deaths and almost 10,200 COVID-19 cases in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Kansas has reached over 220 deaths and almost 10,170 cases of COVID-19.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated the COVID-19 count numbers by county today, June 3.
There are now 222 deaths, five more from Monday, June 1, and 10,170 positive cases of COVID-19, 159 more people than Monday.
County breakdown is as follows:
Anderson – 1
Atchison – 22
Barber – 1
Barton – 44
Bourbon – 8
Brown – 6
Butler – 39
Chase – 3
Chautauqua – 4
Cherokee – 10
Cheyenne – 2
Clark – 32
Clay – 5
Cloud – 5
Coffey – 50
Comanche – 2
Cowley – 15
Crawford – 6
Dickinson – 5
Doniphan – 18
Douglas – 67
Edwards – 5
Ellis – 11
Ellsworth – 2
Finney – 1,478
Ford – 1,804
Franklin – 35
Geary – 18
Gove – 1
Grant – 17
Gray – 22
Greenwood – 9
Hamilton – 22
Harper – 2
Harvey – 13
Haskell – 22
Hodgeman – 5
Jackson – 101
Jefferson – 22
Jewell – 4
Johnson – 893
Kearny – 45
Kiowa – 3
Labette – 22
Lane – 4
Leavenworth – 1,097
Linn – 10
Lyon – 425
Marion – 7
McPherson – 29
Meade – 31
Miami – 8
Mitchell – 4
Montgomery – 19
Morris – 5
Morton – 6
Nemaha – 19
Neosho – 2
Ness – 3
Norton – 2
Osage – 8
Osborne – 2
Ottawa – 4
Pawnee – 2
Phillips – 2
Pottawatomie – 29
Pratt – 2
Reno – 51
Republic – 4
Rice – 4
Riley – 66
Rooks – 7
Saline – 30
Scott – 14
Sedgwick – 598
Seward – 885
Shawnee – 336
Sheridan – 2
Sherman – 7
Smith – 2
Stafford – 1
Stanton – 9
Stevens – 29
Sumner – 8
Trego – 1
Wabaunsee – 31
Wilson – 1
Woodson – 6
Wyandotte – 1,457
