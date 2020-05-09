Over 1700 native wildflowers sold at Topeka Zoo

Over 1,700 native wildflowers were available for purchase Saturday at the Topeka Zoo!

It's the zoo's 4th annual Wildflower Sale.

All flowers are $4 each and the sale goes until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9th at the Topeka Zoo's parking lot entrance.

Twenty-seven different varieties of flowers were available for purchase, covering all blooming seasons through spring, summer and fall.

All plants sold are native to northeast Kansas and have adapted to the local soils, climate and pollinators making them easy to care for.

Due to COVID-19, some changes were made to the process.

The zoo said they held a preorder sale, which was a great success.

Plants were purchased online and delivered to each person's car Saturday.

Shoppers could also park and browse the selection, maintaining their social distance.

Topeka Zoo Director of Education and Conservation, Dennis Dinwiddie said, "We wanted to go ahead with this because regardless of the virus going on, pollinators still have to eat and still need support."

He continued saying, "Pollinators have some challenges out in the wild and putting native wildflowers out there that they are already adapted to as their food source, is one of the ways that we can help pollinators."

100% of proceeds from the sale will go to the zoo's conservation fund to support endangered species.