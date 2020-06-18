Over $109,000 in CARES Act funding to go to Labette Health Medical Group

Congressman Steve Watkins says $109,344 in CARES Act funding will go towards expanding telehealth services at Labette Health Medical Group in Parsons.

Watkins says the funds will be used for purchasing videoconferencing equipment, telehealth software, telemedicine carts, and laptop computers to provide COVID-19 screenings and other critical operations through telehealth to the Labette Health Medical Group.

“Expanding access to quality health care in our rural communities is a top priority of mine, and that effort has been amplified amid the COVID-19 health crisis,” says Watkins. “The CARES Act, which I proudly spoke in support of on the House Floor, set aside $200 million to expand telehealth resources for health care providers so they have the equipment and technology they need to provide cutting-edge health care. I am proud to announce a portion of these funds are headed home to Kansas to help do exactly what I have fought for: expand quality health care to our rural communities.”