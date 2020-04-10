Oswego Hospital donates PPE to other counties

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has reached an agreement with Oswego NeuroPsych Hospital in Labette County for the donation of personal protective equipment and the loan of two ventilators. Gowns, N-95 masks, surgical masks, hazmat suits, gloves, goggles, face shields and blood-pressure cuffs will all be donated to medical care providers across the state.

"We are extremely grateful to Oswego NeuroPsych Hospital for this generous donation of much-needed personal protective equipment and the loan of the ventilators," Angee Morgan, alternate governor's authorized representative, Kansas Division of Emergency Management, said. "These items are in short supply all across the nation and this donation will help medical caregivers in other Kansas counties protect themselves as they help people in their care."

The donations will be distributed on a greatest needs basis. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will provide a staff member to give assistance to hospitals during the application process to receive donations.