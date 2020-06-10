Oskaloosa man loses home, business of 40 years in fire

An Oskaloosa man is picking up the pieces after losing his home and business in a fire last week.

His daughter, Issy Higgins, said it's been in the family for over 40 years.

"This place was where my grandparents lived and it was really just a family business," she said.

A large fire broke out on the property June 5th near Highway 59, spreading quickly.

Higgins said, "An electrical box on the backside of the house had caught on fire and it came through the house, completely took over the house and there really wasn't anything they could do."

The flames then engulfed General Leasing and Marketing, the Meyer's family business located next door, resulting in a $1.5 million dollar loss.

Higgins said, "It could be pretty close to the bottom of where we've been before, but there's only one way up."

She said that positive outlook is something her father, Tom Meyer, has always shown.

"Him and my uncle Jim were speaking with each other and they said when they started this place, they had nothing," she continued saying, "Their thing together is, 'Well, we started with less, we'll get there again."

Due to health issues, Higgins said her father could not afford anything more than liability insurance on the business to cover customer goods.

She said, "Through paying anti-rejection drugs from his kidney transplant, there really just didn't leave a lot of money generated to pay for expensive insurance that would cover this type of loss."

While the damage is extensive, the Meyer's said they are grateful no one was hurt.

"My young nephew was here, my brother was here and we obviously don't want anything to happen to our family ever and I'm just absolutely grateful that they were able to get out and to be safe and that we have the opportunity to start over as a family again," said Higgins.

She said her father's kindness and impact on the community already have several people stepping up to help them rebuild.

"A lot of people are just willing to give their time and it's nice and I think that's why we live in small communities, so we can do things like that for each other," Higgins added.

Anyone interested in helping the family financially can make a direct cash donation to "The Tom Meyer Fire Fund" at Union State Bank in Oskaloosa.

A family friend of the Meyer's also set up a GoFundMe page to help Tom rebuild.