Osage County reports 3rd case of COVID-19

Osage County Health officials say they have identified their 3rd case of the coronavirus.

They say they are currently investigating the newest, and all cases which are spread throughout the county.

"These cases are not all related to one organization or individual. Individuals who have had close contact with positive cases will be/have been notified by the Health Department," they said in a news release.

They currently have seven residents currently under self quarantine orders.

"We understand this is a trying time for the entire community and we appreciate everyone’s efforts and cooperation to help us slow the spread of this virus," they concluded.