Osage County issues Stay at Home Order

Health officials in Osage County have issued a county-wide Stay at Home Order.

As with all Stay at Home Orders, essential activities are still allowed. These include but are not limited to buying food from stores and restaurants, receiving medical care and taking care of friends, family or pets who reside in a different household. Essential businesses will also still be open. These include but are not limited to: healthcare workers, farmers, banks, gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats and media.

The order will go into effect Saturday, March 28 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until it is suspended by the County Public Health Officer.