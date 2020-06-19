Osage Co. quarry accident claims life

A man working at an Osage Co. quarry was killed Friday afternoon.

The Osage Co. Sheriff's Office says the accident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at Harshman Construction rock quarry, 32306 S. California Road, near Melvern.

Sheriff Laurie Dunn said a man was taking samples at the base of a large chat pile that gave way, burying him. Two workers witnessed the accident, and immediately began working to get him out.

Fire units soon arrived and began rescue efforts, Dunn said. She says they eventually got the man out from the rock pile, but he was deceased.

The man's name was not being released Friday night, as family continued being notified.

Osage County deputies, Osage County Fire District #3, and Osage County EMS all responded to the scene.