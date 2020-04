Osage County announced that they have a new positive case of COVID-19. The individual is a 62-year-old male and health officials say he is doing well. He has been in quarantine since the onset of his symptoms and authorities believe his case is connected to an outbreak outside Osage County.

There have been five reported cases of the virus in Osage County. This new case is the only active case in the county; the four other patients have recovered.