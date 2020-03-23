Osage Co. closes restaurants to public

The Osage County Health Department issued an order Monday calling for immediate closure of all restaurants, dining facilities, bars, community centers, fitness centers and clubs due to the coronavirus.

The order began Monday at 12:01 a.m. and is effective "until further notice".

Restaurants are still allowed to continue providing carryout and delivery services.

In addition to the closings, the Health Department has prohibited public gatherings of ten or more people, both indoor and outdoor. This does not include authorized religious services, funerals and memorial services.