Osage county has announced that it will adopt a new health order regarding reopening with COVID-19.

County Health Officials met to discuss the reopening of the county after Governor Laura Kelly announced that she was allowing her health order to expire on Tuesday, May 26.

The county will instead enter their own version of Phase 3.

The new order allows mass gatherings of up to 90 people. All businesses may reopen as long as they comply with county health orders.