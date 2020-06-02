Osage City Police need help locating missing vehicle

The Osage City Police Department needs help identifying suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries.

The incidents happened on May 26 in Osage City. One person has been taken into custody while the vehicle has not been found.

OCPD says the vehicle may be in the Osage City or Topeka areas.

There is damage to the driver’s side front fender, a hole in the back bumper and temporary vehicle tags.

The vehicle was last seen in Topeka about a week ago.

If you see this vehicle call the Osage City Police Department at (785) 528-3131.

