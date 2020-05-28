Organization gives tips to help Hearing-Impaired Americans during COVID-19

With the current threat of COVID-19 the CDC and many local governments have been recommending wearing masks, but how does this effect those hard of hearing?

The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association has new recommendations for Americans while navigating a world wear face coverings are necessary to stay healthy.

Hearing-impaired Americans, and many around the world, rely on lip reading and interpreting facial expressions to communicate with others.

Masks may stop the spread of viral infections, they also hinder the recognition of facial expressions needed to be seen in order to communicate. Speech is also muffled and social distancing makes hearing and understanding that much more difficult.

ASHA recommends the following to keep our hearing-impaired friends in the loop:

1. Speak with greater enunciation.

2. Project your voice.

3. Face each other at a safe distance.

4. Maintain eye contact.

5. Ask how you can help to better communicate with someone.

For more tips or to learn more about the organization visit their website.

