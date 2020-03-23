Online posts falsely claim census response will lead to cash

Filling out this year's census form won't get you a check from the federal government as claims circulating on social media suggest.

The posts state that if you respond to the census, you will receive a $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government that's intended to help Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress is considering mailing checks directly to households, but hasn't approved funding for the stimulus package yet.

The U.S. Census Bureau is also prohibited by federal law from sharing individual responses on the once-every-decade form. That information is only allowed to be used for statistics.