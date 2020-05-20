Online SNAP pilot to expand to 13 states

Households in 13 new states may now purchase household goods using SNAP benefits online.

Sonny Perdue, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, announced that residents in the following states may now use SNAP benefits online: Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.

When operational, online purchasing will be available in 36 states and the District of Columbia which is home to over 90% of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants.

Secretary Perdue also announced that independently owned and operated retail stores beyond those originally included would expand as well. More SNAP authorized retailers, under multiple store banners, will be accepting benefits online.

“We are expanding new flexibilities and innovative programs to make sure Americans across this country have safe and nutritious food during this national emergency,” says Perdue. “Enabling people to purchase foods online will go a long way in helping Americans follow CDC social distancing guidelines and help slow the spread of the coronavirus. USDA is mandated with the noble goal of feeding Americans when they need it most, and we are fulfilling that mission with new innovative programs during this national emergency.”

Secretary Perdue announced the launch of the two-year SNAP online purchasing pilot in April, 2019. The pilot began in New York. As part of the USDA’s response to COVID-19 Food and Nutrition Service has worked with all interested states, retailers and benefit processors to make online purchasing available to SNAP households.

Kansas is not on the list yet but hopes to be in the near future.

