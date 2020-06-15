One tests positive for COVID-19 at Saint George Police Department

The Saint George Police Department has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 say officials.

The SGPD says an employee previously had direct contact with a Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department employee who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Saint George says employees are working closely with Riley County and Pottawatomie County Health Departments to conduct contact tracing and testing.

Saint George says it has taken all necessary precautions to minimize risk of exposure to the public and employees and has also been proactive in protecting residents since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saint George Police Department says safety and containment efforts will continue, however contact to City Hall and the SGPD administrative office may be further restricted as the present situation is remedied.