One taken to hosptal after 2-vehicle crash in west Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka.

The person's injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening, said Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz.

The collision was reported at 10:07 a.m. in the 5800 block of S.W. 21st. The location was at the east end of the S.W. 21st Street bridge over Interstate 470.

Munoz said one vehicle drove to the parking lot of the Panda Kitchen restaurant, just west of the crash scene.

The other vehicle, a silver car, came to rest near the middle of S.W. 21st immediately east of the northbound I-470 exit ramp.

Munoz said the crash remained under investigation.