One seriously injured in Wabaunsee County crash caused by smoke from controlled burn

One person is seriously injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Wabaunsee County that authorities said was caused by smoke from a controlled burn.

The crash was reported at 10:54 a.m. on K-99 highway, about 6 miles south of Wamego and a mile north of Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was southbound on K-99 when it rear-ended a 2013 Peterbillt semi-trailer that had slowed to nearly a complete stop because of zero-visibility caused by smoke from a controlled burn in the area.

The driver of the Ford, Cody Alan Boggs, 28, of Wamego, was reported to have serious injuries. Boggs, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Wamego Health Center.

The semi's driver, Christopher J. Landreth, 47, of Holdenville, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Landreth was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.