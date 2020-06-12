One rescued, three taken to hospital Friday morning after central Topeka kitchen fire

One person was rescued off a porch roof and three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation after a Friday morning kitchen fire at a central Topeka home, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 9 a.m. at a two-story, wooden-frame house at 1828 S.W. Central Park Ave.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Andruss said at the scene that crews found smoke coming out of the back of the residence upon their arrival.

“When they entered," Andruss said, "they found a fire in the kitchen area of the house."

Crews werre able to extinguish the blaze quickly, Andruss said.

One person was recued off the roof of the front porch by firefighters using a ladder.

Two others were able to exit the house on their own.

Andruss said three people were transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance for treatment of smoke inhalation. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Fire crews used large fans to help ventilate the house from smoke.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was speaking with the three people who were transported to the hospital to determine the cause of the blaze.

There was no immediate report of dollar loss associated with the fire.

