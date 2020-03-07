First presumed positive case of coronavirus confirmed in Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly held a news conference Saturday afternoon to inform the public that there is at least one presumed positive case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the state.

The case occurred in Johnson County, and Governor Kelly, along with KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman and Adjutant General Lee Tafanelli, assured Kansans that there is no serious threat to the general public's health at this time. Tafanelli encouraged Kansans to practice good hygiene and follow the advice of health professionals.

The patient, a women under 50, had recently traveled to the east coast of the US, and her symptoms allegedly began March 1. Authorities said she "did everything right" in her efforts to avoid spreading the virus and visited the doctor immediately after she began feeling sick.

The patient is currently isolating herself at home and is expected to recover.