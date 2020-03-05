One person taken to hospital after dump truck rollover

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office reports that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a traffic accident this afternoon.

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of NW 35th St.

A dump truck heading westbound left the road towards the right, then over-corrected and rolled over while crossing the road the other way. The driver, 49-year-old Jackie Finan, was removed from the truck. She sustained minor injuries, while the passenger, 53-year-old David Forbis, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.