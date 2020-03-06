One person taken to hospital after Wanamaker wreck

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a wreck Friday evening.

Topeka Police say a car was driving north along Wanamaker -- when they stopped to turn left into the entrance to Starbucks and On the Border.

A person driving south in a pickup truck reportedly stopped and waved them over. However, another car was heading south that the driver didn't see, resulting in a collision.

TPD says the passenger of the northbound car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of that car and the two people in the other car were okay.