One person seriously injured in Cloud County rollover crash

One person suffers serious injuries in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday in Cloud County.

The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. near 170th and Lark roads, about seven miles southeast of Concordia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle was northbound on 170th Road when it lost control on gravel, entered the west ditch and rolled.

A passenger in the vehicle, Coday James Leo Armer, 32, of McPherson, suffered serious injuries. Armer was taken to Cloud County Health Center in Concordia for treatment.

The driver, Lisa Leann Shuflat, 39, of Valley Center, also was taken to Cloud County Health Center with minor injuries.

The patrol said neither Armer nor Shuflat was wearing a seat belt.

