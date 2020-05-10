One person found dead following rollover crash on SE Hwy 40

One person was found dead Sunday morning following a one-vehicle rollover crash off of SE Highway 40.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said deputies were called to the 7000 block of SE Hwy 40 around 8:30 a.m. after a resident reported crash debris in their yard.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle in a nearby wooded area with major damage from rolling over multiple times.

Shawnee County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was not visible form SE Hwy 40.

Investigation revealed the vehicle was heading eastbound on the highway between 4:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. on Sunday and left the road for unknown reasons.

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department and AMR also responded to this scene.

Anyone who has any information about the vehicle or the accident is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 251-2200.