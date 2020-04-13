One new case of COVID-19 in Riley Co.

Riley County Health Officials say they have one new case of the coronavirus.

They say the person who is the latest positive is in isolation at home, and county officials are doing contact tracing.

Currently, there are 21 cases of COVID-19 in Riley County. Seven people have recovered from the illness and no one is hospitalized.

There are 6 pending tests and 155 negative tests so far.

“The community is making great efforts to follow the CDC guidelines and we need to stay the course,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “I am so proud of your hard work and if we keep it up, we will continue to slow the spread.”

