One new case of COVID-19 in Osage County

Osage County Officials announced today that they have one new positive case of COVID-19.

The patient is a 51-year-old female who lives in the Southern part of the county. Currently she is quarantined at home and is doing well.

The Health Department is currently working on contact tracing and will contact any person who has had significant contact with her.

Otherwise, Osage County still does not have any evidence of local transmission and only one current quarantine. This bring Osage County’s case count up to 2 with 5 recovered and no deaths.

