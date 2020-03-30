One killed Sunday afternoon in Franklin County crash

One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Franklin County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:05 p.m. on US-169 highway near Timber Lane. The location was about 10 miles southeast of Ottawa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash occurred when a 2018 Nissan Rogue that was southbound on US-169 crossed the center line.

A 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that was northbound on US-169 swerved to avoid the Nissan, over-corrected and rolled, coming to rest in the south ditch.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, Danielle M. Livermore, 30, of Jacksonville, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Livermore was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jeanetta Marie Jenkins, 63, of Kansas City, Mo., was reported to have serious injuries. She was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. The patrol said Jenkins was wearing a seat belt.

A 6-month-old child, Helleleigh M. Perry, of Jacksonville, Fla., was reported to have no apparent injuries. The patrol said Helleleigh, who was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, was property restrained in a child safety seat.

The driver of the Nissan, Breanna Marie Kline, 23, of Piqua, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Kline was wearing a seat belt.

