The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a plane crashed at the Wamego Airport, injuring one person Sunday morning.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a possible plane accident at the Wamego Airport around 8:47 a.m.

The person involved in the crash was treated for his injuries.

KHP asks the public to avoid the area near 3985 Airport Rd. in rural Wamego while they investigate.