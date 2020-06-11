One in custody after residential burglaries

One person is in custody following two residential burglaries says Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill.

Deputies from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a burglary on Thursday, June 11, a little before 1 p.m.

The Sheriff says the burglary occurred in the 3900 block of SE Howey Rd. and a description of the suspect was provided prompting officers to search the area.

The Department says that another burglary was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in a nearby residence in the 2200 block of SE 41st St.

The Sheriff says that deputies, K-9’s and drones were used to search the area successfully ending when the suspect was found hiding in a wooded area with the stolen items.

Paul Cohagen, 50, of Topeka, was taken into custody and transported to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

The Sheriff says that the incident is still under investigation.

