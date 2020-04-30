One escapes intentionally set fire Wednesday night in Hi-Crest neighborhood

One person escapes a Wednesday night house fire in the Hi-Crest neighborhood of southeast Topeka that officials ruled was intentionally set.

The blaze, which caused an estimated $15,000 in damage, was reported just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at 218 S.E. 35th Terrace.

The Topeka Fire Department Deputy Chief Kelly R. Adams said crews found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the single-story house upon their arrival.

Firefighters began an offensive attack, keeping the blaze confined to the house where it started.

Adams said one adult was able to get out of the house safely before fire

crews arrived.

A search of the house confirmed there were no other occupants.

A preliminary investigation determined the blaze was incendiary in nature, or intentionally set.

Of the estimated $15,000 loss, $13,000 ws to the house and $2,000 was to its contents.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.