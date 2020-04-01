One dead, three injured in late night crash in Lyon Co.

One person is dead and three others were injured in a car accident in Lyon Co. late Tuesday night.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11:15 in the 600 block of K99.

Officials say 23-year-old Serena Tovar was driving a 2002 Hyundai Elantra north when she left the road and into the ditch, rolling multiple times.

Tovar and a second passenger, 24-year-old Alondra Perez suffered serious injuries.

22-year-old Bethany Torres suffered non life threatening injuries.

22-year-old Cynthia Flores-Rosas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say she was the only one not wearing a seatbelt.